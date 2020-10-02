Pop-funk duo BARBUDO drop their fun and dance-worthy new disco single "Magnolia Mansion." From the south coast of England, the two brothers ..
2020 has been a rough one for everybody involved. Not just in America, but all over the world. However, we have dealt with one specific issue ..
On September 9th, Jagermeister announced its Meister Class sessions. Shining a light on emerging creatives, the session gives one lucky winner ..
This week's episode of The Slice kicks off with Toronto-based soul band Charlotte Fabro and a cheerful piece of art in the form of their latest ..
Brasko's career has been defined by over-the-top performances and glittery songs that feel like a combination of your wildest night out and your ..
Satin Jackets and Panama have joined forces again for a new silky sleek collaboration called “Back To Me.” This isn’t the first time ..
New Jersey’s very own Chris Patrick drops a smooth new track “3Am.” Chris Patrick is an underground artist whose name has definitely ..
The current state of the world is pushing art in all its forms in a lot of different directions. With music, it predominantly manifests itself ..
LA-based producer and singer-songwriter Elohim returns with a bouncy electro-pop diddy to remind fans to stay optimistic through these difficult ..
Denise Chaila and the rest of the narolane Records brotherhood have taken over the back corner of a shockingly trendy Dublin restaurant. It’s ..
Japanese art collective millennial parade have just released a trippy genre crossover jam "Philip" with a gorgeous neo-noir video carrying ..
Berlin-based singer-songwriter Ed Prosek has a lustrous way with words. Looping folk intimacies with relatable lyrics, Prosek is capable of making ..